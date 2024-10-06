Sam Smith Reveals Tracklist & Artwork Of “The Thrill Of It All” Album

Sam Smith recently disclosed the track list of his much anticipated album ‘The Thrill Of It All’. The album is going to release on October 6. The album is recorded with Jimmy Napes, Smith’s collaborator. It also features additional work from Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Stargate.

Fans have high expectations from this album. In 2015, Sam’s debut, In The Lonely Hour, sold out around 13 million copies around the globe and managed to achieve four Grammys including Best Pop Vocal Album. In an Instagram post, Sam wrote:

My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news… My second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ is yours November 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at samsmithworld.com xx

With 10 tracks in it “The Thrill of It All” includes 4 bonus tracks in its “special edition” on higher price.

THE TRACK LIST

1. Too Good at Goodbyes

2. Say It First

3. One Last Song

4. Midnight Train

5. Burning

6. Him

7. Baby, You Make Me Crazy

8. No Peace

9. Palace

10. Pray

Bonus tracks, deluxe edition

11. “Nothing Left for You”

12. “The Thrill of It All”

13. “Scars”

14. “One Day at a Time”

Hopefully, Smith’s this album will set a new record of success for him just like always.