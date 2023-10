As part of the promotion of his new album Beautful Rewind, Four Tet played a marathon eight hour DJ stint on Rinse FM last night/this morning.

Naturally he played a lot of cool stuff, and there should be a stream/podcast of the first two hours of the show coming up soon. Before that though, you can hear the previously unreleased collaboration between Four Tet and Burial that was aired towards the end of the marathon session: