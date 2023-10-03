Album stream: Four Tet – ‘Beautiful Rewind’

As reported yesterday, celebrated producer Four Tet released his new album Beautiful Rewind in the UK today with very minimal fanfare.
The album is Kieran Hebden’s first long-player of new material since 2010’s almost-seminal There Is Love In You, and features the previously released tracks ‘Kool FM’ and ‘Parallel Jalebi’. As well as releasing physical copies and digital versions of Beautiful Rewind today, Four Tet has also made the entire album available to stream online for free – he really doesn’t like the music industry, does he!?
Stream Beautiful Rewind here:
Beautiful Rewind Tracklist:
01 Gong
02 Parallel Jalebi
03 Our Navigation
04 Ba Teaches Yoga
05 Kool FM
06 Crush
07 Buchla
08 Aerial
09 Ever Never”
10 Unicorn
11 Your Body Feels