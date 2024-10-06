Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Single ‘Almost Like Praying’ With Camila Cabello For Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda last night released his much anticipated single called ‘Almost Like Praying’ to help and support Hurricane Maria victims. Puerto Rico is the home ice land of Marinda so the young singer has a special feel for it. The song will be available worldwide on Sunday. The song mentions all of 78 towns of Puerto Rico as mentioned Miranda. Talking about the idea of this song he said:

“I had this idea at 3 in the morning. … The initial demo was me singing in the bathroom.” He asked “every Puerto Rican” he knows to sing this special single. “Without even hearing the song, everyone’s joined in,” he shared.

Rita Moreno And Other Legendary Artists Featured In The Song

Rita Moreno, the veteran Rican singer and actress is featured in the song. He told People ‘Almost Like Praying’ is a remake of the classic West Side Story number “Maria. The song features Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, and Ana Villafañe.

All of the the sales of this song will go to The Hispanic Federation’s Unidos Disaster Relief Fund, which is helping victims in Puerto Rico.