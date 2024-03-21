Listen: Swim Deep reveal new single ‘She Changes The Weather’ and announce debut album details

Swim Deep have followed up the very brilliant ‘The Sea‘ with the equally impressive ‘She Changes The Weather’ – which was released today along with the announcement of their debut album Where The Heaven Are We.

‘She Changes The Weather’ is released on 5 May through RCA/Chess Club Records, and is available to stream below:



The album is out on 29 July and will be preceded by a growing list of live dates, which includes festivals as well as their own shows:

MARCH

30 – Stockton Calling

MAY

02 – Liverpool Sound City

04 – Live at Leeds

18 – The Great Escape (Brighton)

25 – Dot to Dot (Bristol)

26 – Dot To Dot (Nottingham)

27 – Edinburgh, Cabaret Voltaire

28 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

29 – London, Village Underground

31 – Birmingham, Institute