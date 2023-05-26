Listen: Lana Del Rey reveals Bond theme-esque new single ‘Shades Of Cool’

Lana Del Rey’s second album Ultraviolence is out on 12 June. So far we’ve heard the brilliant ‘West Coast‘, which has been followed up this morning with ‘Shades Of Cool’ – another great track which has a definite Bond theme feel at the start, before stretching out into a gorgeous chorus that could almost be described as Goldfrapp-esque.
Listen to ‘Shades Of Cool’:
Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana Del Rey’s 2012 debut album Born To Die.
Ultraviolence Tracklist:
01. Cruel World
02. Ultraviolence
03. Shades of Cool
04. Brooklyn Baby
05. West Coast
06. Sad Girl
07. Pretty When You Cry
08. Money Power Glory
09. Fucked My Way Up to the Top
10. Old Money
11. The Other Woman
12. Black Beauty *
13. Guns and Roses *
14. Florida Kilos *
* = bonus tracks