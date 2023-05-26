Listen: Lana Del Rey reveals Bond theme-esque new single ‘Shades Of Cool’

Lana Del Rey’s second album Ultraviolence is out on 12 June. So far we’ve heard the brilliant ‘West Coast‘, which has been followed up this morning with ‘Shades Of Cool’ – another great track which has a definite Bond theme feel at the start, before stretching out into a gorgeous chorus that could almost be described as Goldfrapp-esque.

Listen to ‘Shades Of Cool’:

Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana Del Rey’s 2012 debut album Born To Die.

Ultraviolence Tracklist:

01. Cruel World

02. Ultraviolence

03. Shades of Cool

04. Brooklyn Baby

05. West Coast

06. Sad Girl

07. Pretty When You Cry

08. Money Power Glory

09. Fucked My Way Up to the Top

10. Old Money

11. The Other Woman

12. Black Beauty *

13. Guns and Roses *

14. Florida Kilos *

* = bonus tracks