Music: The Darlingtons – ‘Don’t Give Me Hope’

I’ve been a big fan of The Darlingtons ever since I received their debut EP ‘New Independent‘ back in 2011.

Following the release of their debut album Decades Dance last year, it looks like the boys have retraced their steps and gone back to the independent roots of that excellent debut EP – casting off the shackles of a record label and going it alone or, as they put it, putting “their naiveties behind them and take control of their circumstance.”

The typically epic and heart-warming ‘Don’t Give Me Hope’ is their first independent single release and is out on 25 November. Check it out below:

