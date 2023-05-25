Single review: Shakira – ‘Dare (La La La)’

Here is another World Cup song and one that is far more enjoyable on the ear drums than the official Pitbull song.

The titular bracket hook and the electronic vibe are winners on this number but Shakira’s scattergun lyrics and lack of conformity to the tune less so.

The chorus is as summery and chantable as you’d expect from the artist and the occasion but elsewhere it’s not as fun, especially when Shakira seemingly plugs Lego, or possibly not!

A mixed bag of a song with a killer chorus but a lack of ideas bring the song to a premature end, and really the song should not go to extra time.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Dare (La La La)