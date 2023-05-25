Single review: Fitz and the Tantrums – The Walker

Certainly an unusual, nay, eccentric piece, ‘The Walker’ is a four-minute pop song that builds up to something special, built around a recognisable whistle-hook and the 80s-influenced funky vocals of the main singer.

With enough retro styles to fit in with the modern production it perhaps lacks the huge hook in the chorus that would make it stand out more on the radio, but there’s enough in its driving beat and toe-tapping rhythm to hold your interest, and the Mark Ronson-style production doesn’t harm it either.

(6.5/10)

