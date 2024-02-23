Music Video Review: “Work” by Rihanna & Drake

Rihanna has finally dropped official music video for her hit Drake-assisted song “Work”. With this release, we know have the first taste of her upcoming eighth studio album titled “ANTI”. The music video for the song came out yesterday on VEVO.

There are quite a few strange things about this video. For example, this is kind of two videos compiled into a single video. Even directors for both videos are different – the first one is directed by Director X while Tim Erem directed the second music video.

The first music video is probably shot in a bar somewhere in Barbodos while the second one is mostly shot in studio showing Rihanna and Drake hanging out together in a room. The room is pink and RiRi is wearing some hot dresses. If you’re a fan of see through tops, you got a great video here. The music video runs for seven minutes in total.

The music video, that includes two videos, for “Work” is just about perfect. The first video builds the momentum while the second one eases the climate and lets us enjoy “Work”. The video captures the essence of the music. Hit is written all over it. Hit play below to watch the video right away.

Watch music video “Work” by Rihanna & Drake