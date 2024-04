Beady Eye revealed the lead single from their upcoming second album BE tonight.

‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ is a slower and more layered track than the album’s taster track ‘Flick Of The Finger‘, but carries on the same themes – most notably lots of blaring horns and some more than decent vocals from Liam.

Listen to ‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ below and let me know what you think:

BE is due out on 10 June.