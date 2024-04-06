Listen: Beady Eye – ‘Flick Of The Finger’

The first fruits of Beady Eye’s recording sessions with Dave Sitek were quietly revealed last night in the form of new track ‘Flick Of The Finger’.

The track features triumphant, blaring horns throughout and is underpinned by a great vocal performance from Liam Gallagher – is he back on form? Judge for yourself below:

Liam has previously described Beady Eye’s new album as: “It’s rock ‘n’ roll but it’s fired out into space. If you’re into drugs you’ll like it. It’s pretty druggy.” and there’s certainly a druggy, spaced out vibe to ‘Flick Of The Finger’.

What do you think?