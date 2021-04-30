Single Review: “Have It All” by Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz premiered his new single titled “Have It All” nearly a week ago. It’s an ultimate feel-good song that’s destined to bring a wide smile on your face. The track is going to serve as the first single from Jason Mraz’s upcoming sixth studio album.

The track “Have It All” is produced by Andrew Wells. It’s written by David Hodges and Mraz in collaboration with JKash. The track “Have It All” had its inspiration from a Budhist monk who gave blessings to Jason Mraz. The singer was so inspired by the content of the blessings that he translated it into a song.

While talking about this song, Jason Mraz highlighted how the world had changed since 2012. Now people want to be heard and seen and to that end, they get out and march on the roads. Unlike the other songs that have come out in this period and focus on anger, freedom, and grief of the modern life, this song is all about finding a happier side in every difficult situation. Although the modern life is full of problems, one can still be happy if he makes some positive changes to his life such as becoming generous, giving, and helping.

Now Jason Mraz has also premiered the official music video for this song. In the visual, you will see a bright spirit (the essence of being happy) walking in the streets of Richmond. Ther, some students will join the spirit as the plot moves ahead. You gotta watch it to know what happens next.

Watch “Have It All” Music Video by Jason Mraz