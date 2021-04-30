Jennifer-Lopez-
Watch “El Anillo” Music Video by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has premiered the official music video for her latest single “El Anillo”. Although J-Lo has many hit videos in her, some of them are incredibly amazing when it comes to choreography, this could easily be one of her all-time best music videos. Even if you think some other J-Lo video is better, this one has the potential to be among your top 3 best videos from Jennifer Lopez. It’s so good.

The music video for “El Anillo” came out on YouTube a day ago. The single “El Anillo” is Jennifer Lopez’s latest Spanish single. She debuted the song by delivering a mesmerizing performance on 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards and then she followed it up with a digital release of the new single. Only a few hours later, she gave us the music video for the new single as well. That’s called a real treat for fans.

The Music video for “El Anillo” is a fantastic affair where you will see Jennifer Lopez looking her best. She serves the realness of a queen in this video. The visual is loaded with great scenes and everyone has a different favorite scene. That’s what you call a cool video. I like every scene from this video but the multi-armed choreography is just too good to miss. For me, it’s the best scene of this music video. Watch it below.

Post Author: David Watt