JoJo Announces “Leaks, Covers, & Mixtapes” Tour – Check Tour Dates

JoJo has announced her “Leaks, Covers, & Mixtape” tour that will commence very soon. It’s a major surprise that the 27-year old singer has given her fans this year. We were anxiously waiting to have her live and now she has granted our wish. She has also announced tour dates.

While on her tour, JoJo will take on some of her rarest songs. She will sing them live and you will finally get to hear songs that you haven’t probably heard before. Even if you heard some of them, they were never part of her studio albums.

In addition to the rare songs that you will hear on the tour, JoJo will perform songs from her two independent mixtapes that released independently during her years of feud with the Atlantic Records. She will also include tracks from her two EPs released in 2014 and 2015. It’s going to be a pretty huge setlist with some amazing performances expected on th way. If you are a fan of JoJo, you can’t miss this tour.

As of the latest news, this tour will start on May 29 in Anaheim. It will end on June 26 with a huge performance in Dallas. If you are looking to catch JoJo on her tour, visit her official website. There, you can get all the information about tickets, pricing, tour dates, and tour venues. Check the tour dates below.