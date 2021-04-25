Beyonce “Lemonade” – Check Track List

Beyonce has released her sixth studio album. The album is titled “Lemonade”. She released it as soon as her special show with the same name ended on HBO. Beyonce streamed non-stop music videos of all songs from her new album in this show. It’s perfect timing considering she already created a lot of buzz on HBO. The album will eventually released on TIDAL on last Saturday. You can purchase Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album on iTunes as well as Spotify.

The LP features 12 songs in total. Fans were expecting the collaboration with Nicki Minaj to be included in the album but it’s not there. However, Beyonce might have plans to include the collaboration in the deluxe version that will be coming later. For now, fans have both explicit and clean versions of the album available for purchase.

The new album “Lemonade” features four collaborations. The artists collaborating with Beyonce for this album are Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, James Blake and Jack White.

Here is the track list of the album. I’m sure Beyonce fans would love the compilation and they’d buy the album immediately. Don’t forget to tell us about your favorite song from this album in the comments below.

Track List – Lemonade by Beyonce

Pray You Catch Me

Hold Up

Don’t Hurt Yourself

Sorry

6 Inch

Daddy LEssons

Love Drought

Soundcastles

Forward

Freedom

All Night

Formation