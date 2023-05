The second single from ‘Halycon’ and also taken from the film Divergent, ‘Beating Heart’ is possibly Goulding’s most boring release yet, taking all the improvements through ‘Burn’ and ‘Goodness Gracious’ and dumping them all for this airy-voiced bland number that never really advances from a low, unmemorable collection of breathy vocals.

With shades of a ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ cover, this fits in nicely with her discography, but won’t be remembered for long.

(3/10)

