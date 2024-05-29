Buy tickets for The Libertines gig in Glasgow on 29 June here

Update – a new date at Glasgow on 28 June has been announced, and tickets are on sale now. Go to the updated page now to buy tickets for The Libertines at Glasgow Barrowlands on 28 June.

Before the newly-reformed Libertines hit Hyde Park on 5 July they will play a special warm-up show at Glasgow Barrowlands on the 29 June.

Tickets for the Glasgow warm-up gig go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 30 May) at 9am, and as the venue only holds about 2,000 people demand in expected to be high.

Read our guide to getting tickets below and be fully prepared for getting tickets when they go on sale tomorrow…

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for The Libertines in Glasgow here from Ticketmaster[/box]

Ticket prices

All tickets for The Libertine’s gig at Glasgow’s Barrowlands will cost £33.75 (£30.00 for the ticket and £3.75 booking fee).

Ticket limits

Because of the intimate nature of the gig, there is a strict limit of just two tickets per person / per card.

To combat ticket touting and inflated prices on reseller sites the main ticket buyer will be required to provide photo ID to gain entrance to the gig on 29 June.

Over 14’s only, and under 16’s will need to be accompanied by an adult (18+).

Tickets for The Libertines’ date at Hyde Park went on sale last week, and are still available – find out more about tickets for that show here: The Libertines Hyde Park tickets.

The Hyde Park show is part of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time series at the London park, which will also see the likes of Arcade Fire, Black Sabbath, and Neil Young headline on different dates.

For The Libertines’ headline slot on Saturday 5 July they will be joined by The Pogues, Spiritualized, Maximo Park, The Enemy, Swim Deep and Wolf Alice, amongst others – which is a pretty decent line-up I think!

As part of their reunion, The Libertines have also recently been confirmed as one of the headliners for this years Benicassim Festival in Spain. For more information on that head here: The Libertines at Benicassim.