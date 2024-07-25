The Libertines release 1,000 extra tickets for their Alexandra Palace gig on 28 September

Due to popular demand, The Libertines have made another 1,000 tickets available for the final date of their three-gig residency at London’s Alexandra Palace in September.

With tickets for the show on Saturday 27 September selling out in a matter of minutes, and only a handful of tickets remaining for the gigs on Friday 26 and Sunday 28 September, The Libertines have now released a further 1,000 tickets for the Sunday gig.

All remaining tickets for the three gigs are expected to sell out pretty soon, so if you haven’t snapped any up yet you better get on it. Here’s the link to buy them now:

[box type=”info”]>>> The Libertines tickets – Alexandra Palace – Ticketmaster[/box]

The three dates at the Alexandra Palace in September will see support from three different bands:

Friday 26 September – Peace

Saturday 27 September – Swim Deep

Sunday 28 September – Circa Waves

The three gigs at the Ally Pally are the latest in a string of shows from The Libertines following their triumphant comeback gig at Hyde Park earlier this month. After the success of what has now become something of a reunion tour, the band have hinted that an album of new material could well be on the cards.