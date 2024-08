Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt has just made his debut album proper Doris available to stream online ahead of its release next week.

The album is his first collection of new material since the breakthrough free album/mixtape Earl in 2010. Following that, he was sent to rehab in Samoa by his mum – so Doris is his opportunity to catch up with Tyler and Frank Ocean and make a name for himself away from the OFWGKTA collective. Is it good enough? Make up your own mind:

Stream Doris here.