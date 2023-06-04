Listen: Lana Del Rey – ‘Ultraviolence’

Lana Del Rey has made the title track of her new album Ultraviolence available to stream online.

A live version of the song has been doing the rounds over the last few days, but now you can hear it in all its studio-recorded glory.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no sign of a change of direction from Lana. ‘Ultraviolence’ is the kind of dreamy, swooning ballad she does so well.

Listen to ‘Ultraviolence’ below:

The album is out on 16 June and also features the previously revealed ‘West Coast‘ and ‘Shades Of Cool‘.

Preorder the album and view the tracklist below…

Ultraviolence tracklist

‘Cruel World’

‘Ultraviolence’

‘Shades Of Cool’

‘Brooklyn Baby’

‘West Coast’

‘Sad Girl’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Money Power Glory’

‘Fucked My Way Up To The Top’

‘Old Money’

‘The Other Woman’