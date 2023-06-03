Black Sabbath 13
03 JUN

Album stream: Black Sabbath – ’13’

Next week sees the release of 13, the first Black Sabbath album featuring the original line-up of Ozzy, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler for 35 years (RATM’s Brad Wilk completes the line-up on drums).

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Rick Rubin-produced album, the band have made it avaialble to stream online at iTunes (click that link and then go to the artist page to stream 13).

Here’s the full tracklist of 13:

01. End of the Beginning
02. God Is Dead?
03. Loner
04. Zeitgeist
05. Age of Reason
06. Live Forever
07. Damaged Soul
08. Dear Father

Post Author: Luke Glassford

