Album stream: Jagwar Ma – ‘Howlin’

Jagwar Ma, the latest Aussie psych-rock band to get everyone into a bit of a lather, are releasing their highly-anticipated debut album Howlin next week, and have made it available to stream in full online.

To listen to Howlin, head over to NPR.org.

As well as streaming Howlin, the duo have also announced three live dates in the UK – including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Scala in October. Here’s the dates:

JUNE

19 XOYO, London

20 Deaf Institute, Manchester

OCTOBER

23 The Scala, London