Watch: Disclosure – ‘You & Me’ video

Last week new UK production duo Disclosure released yet another sassy and radio-friendly pop song in the shape of ‘You & Me’, this time featuring Eliza Doolittle on guest vocals (following in the footsteps of Aluna Francis and Sam Smith).

Today Disclosure have put out the promo video for ‘You & Me’, which follows a loved-up couple travelling around the world and generally being cute lovebirds – and culminates in them enjoying a cool looking Disclosure gig, naturally.

Watch the video (directed by Luke Monaghan):

‘You & Me’ is out 28 April and is taken from Disclosure’s highly anticipated debut album Settle – which is due 3 June