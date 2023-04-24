Passion Pit announce second album ‘Gossamer’

US electro-pop darlings Passion Pit have today announced they will release their second album in July. Called Gossamer, the album is the follow-up to their 2009 debut album Manners – which featured the awesome ‘Sleepyhead’, above.
According to their official website, Passion Pit will release Gossamer on 24 July.
The band are playing a full US tour in support of Gossamer throughout the summer, with their only UK dates taking place at this years Reading and Leeds Festivals.
Passion Pit - 'Take A Walk' single review | All-Noise(2012-05-08 - 9:30 pm)
[…] in the kitchen / And I sit and pray they never feel my strife”. So hopefully second album Gossamer might be an instant classic in the mould of The Suburbs, here’s hoping […]
Passion Pit new song 'Ill Be Alright' |All-Noise(2012-06-12 - 8:46 pm)
[…] – setting the internet alight with another track from their soon to be released second album Gossamer (out 23 July). ‘I’ll Be Alright’ follows on from the release of ‘Take A […]