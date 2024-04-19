Listen: Disclosure – ‘You & Me’ ft. Eliza Doolittle

With the success of the Sam Smith-featuring ‘Latch’ and the Aluna Francis featuring ‘White Noise‘, Disclosure are on something of a streak at the minute. The Lawrence brothers announced earlier this week that the next single from their upcoming debut album Settle will be ‘You & Me’ and will feature Eliza Doolittle on vocals.

They’ve just released it on Soundcloud, and surprise surprise, it’s brilliant. Listen to it here and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom of this post:

As well as streaming ‘You & Me’, Disclosure have announced an eight date UK tour in November. Here’s the dates:

16 NOV – O2 ACADEMY, BRISTOL

18 NOV – O2 ACADEMY, LEEDS

19 NOV – O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

23 NOV – O2 ACADEMY, SHEFFIELD

24 NOV – ROCK CITY, NOTTINGHAM

25 NOV – THE DOME, BRIGHTON

27 NOV – O2 ACADEMY, BIRMINGHAM

28 NOV – O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON, LONDON

Presale tickets are available for those who either preorder Settle or sign up to their mailing list, both of which you can do at their site: disclosureofficial.com

‘You & Me’ is out on 28 April, and the album Settle is due for release on 3 June.