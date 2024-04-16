Disclosure announce debut album ‘Settle’

Thanks to their awesome collaboration with Sam Smith on ‘Latch’, and their chart-bothering ‘White Noise’ with Aluna Francis, Disclosure’s debut album has become one of the most anticipated of 2013.

Today the producing siblings revealed all about their debut album, and teased a new single called ‘You & Me’ – which will feature Eliza Doolittle.

The album is called Settle and it will be released on 3 June through PMR Records (home to Jessie Ware) and feature the above artwork. No tracklist has been released yet, but both ‘Latch’ and ‘White Noise’ will feature on Settle. The album is available to preorder now via Disclosure’s official site: disclosureofficial.com

The new single ‘You & Me’ will get its grand unveiling this Friday (19 April) on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show – so watch out for that Disclosure fans.