The CMA Announces The Nominations For Country Music Awards 2018, Chris Stapleton Leads!

The 52nd Annual CMA awards are going to be held on November 15th, 2018. The Country Music Association announced the nominations yesterday (Tuesday) morning in Nashville.

The “Broken halos” singer Chris Stapleton leads all the nominees with five nominations. He gets nominated for Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist, Song and single of the year categories and it is no surprise. We all know about his sunning album A room: volume 2. Moreover His song, “Broken Halos” has been on the top of Country Airplay Charts. He is a strong nominee indeed.

The American musician, songwriter and record producer, “Dann Huff” is just behind the Stapleton with four nominations. There are many artists who scored three nominations, “Jason Aldean”,”Dierks Bently”, “Chris Janson”,”Miranda Lambert”,”Midland”,”Thomas Rhett” and “Keith Urban”.

I can’t figure it out that who is gonna win the “Album of the year” award. Nominees are quite strong with Chris Stapelton’s, “A room: Volume 2” , Keith Urban’s ,”Graffiti U” , Thomas Rhett’s ,”Life changes” , Dierks Bentley’s , “The Mountainand Kacey Musgraves”. With all these mind blowing nominees it would be hard to select one for them.

Chris Janson is in now. He has made it to his first nomination for CMA awards. He has been nominated for his song, “Drunk Girl” and also for the “New Artist Of the Year”.

Luke Combs is nominated for “New Artist of the year” as well as for “Male Vocalist of the Year”.

Okay now I cannot wait to get to know that who wins. With all this strong candidates, The 52nd CMA awards ceremony is going to be fun. Or is it going to be an upset? I wonder.