Download Festival stage times have been released

With just three-weeks to go until Download Festival 2014 is upon us, organisers have revealed the full stage times for the event.

If you’re attending Download this year, you can start planning your weekend now – see below for the full main stage times:

Friday

1.00 Miss May I

1.50 Crossfaith

2.40 Powerman 5000

3.35 Skindred

4.45 Black Label Society

5.55 Within Temptation

7.20 Rob Zombie

9.00 Avenged Sevenfold

Saturday

11.00 Dying Fetus

11.55 Fozzy

12.50 Bury Tomorrow

1.55 While She Sleeps

3.00 Bowling For Soup

4.10 Killswitch Engage

5.40 Bring Me The Horizon

7.10 Fall Out Boy

9.05 Linkin Park

Sunday

11.00 Jack E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel

11.55 Winger

12.50 Buckcherry

1.50 Richie Sambora

3.00 Joe Bonamassa

4.10 Volbeat

5.40 Steel Panter

7.10 Alter Bridge

9.15 Aerosmith

To see the full schedule for all of the stages visit the official Download site.

As well as revealing the stage times, Download organisers have also announced that the main stage at this year’s festival will be named after cancer charity fundraiser Stephen Sutton – who was a big fan of the festival and attended last year as part of his ‘Bucket List’. Read the full announcement below: