Watch Taylor Swift’s Music Video “Wildest Dreams”

Taylor Swift has premiered a short preview of her upcoming music video “Wildest Dreams”. The preview was released through Instagram and it’s only 15 seconds long, which means you only get to see a glimpse of the video and nothing more. But still, it’s what fans wanted before the music video is released in full on August 30.

The music video for “Wildest Dreams” is directed by G. Musterhausen but some sources say that the video is actually directed by Joseph Kahn, who has a history of working with Taylor Swift. It looks as if the music video is shot in Africa but it could actually be a countryside location anywhere in the US.

The music video features actor Scott Eastwood as the lead along with Taylor Swift. However, nothing is confirmed until the full music video is released on August 30.

The single “Wildest Dreams” is co-produced by Shellback and Max Martin and it will be fifth single from Taylor’s official fifth album.

Watch 15-second preview of music video “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift

Wildest Dreams music video preview. VMA night. Get ready. #WildestDreamsMusicVideo A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2015 at 7:46pm PDT