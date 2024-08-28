The Vaccines reveal UK tour dates for November

The Vaccines have announced an 11-date UK tour this November, in support of their highly anticipated second album The Vaccines Come Of Age, see below for the full tour dates and ticket details.
Featuring the above single ‘No Hope’, The Vaccines Come Of Age follows on from last years platinum-selling debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines, and will be released on 3 September.
The Vaccines UK Tour Dates (November)
15 – Plymouth Pavilions
17 – Alexandra Palace – London
19 – De Montfort Hall – Leicester
21 – O2 Apollo Manchester
22- Liverpool Su Mountford Hall
23 – Doncaster Dome
25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
27 – O2 Academy Newcastle
29 – O2 Academy Birmingham
30 – O2 Academy Bournemouth
Tickets go on general sale at 9am tomorrow (29 August). If you don’t want to wait that long, you can buy presale tickets for each of the dates here.