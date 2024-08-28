The Vaccines reveal UK tour dates for November

The Vaccines have announced an 11-date UK tour this November, in support of their highly anticipated second album The Vaccines Come Of Age, see below for the full tour dates and ticket details.

Featuring the above single ‘No Hope’, The Vaccines Come Of Age follows on from last years platinum-selling debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines, and will be released on 3 September.

The Vaccines UK Tour Dates (November)

15 – Plymouth Pavilions

17 – Alexandra Palace – London

19 – De Montfort Hall – Leicester

21 – O2 Apollo Manchester

22- Liverpool Su Mountford Hall

23 – Doncaster Dome

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

27 – O2 Academy Newcastle

29 – O2 Academy Birmingham

30 – O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tickets go on general sale at 9am tomorrow (29 August). If you don’t want to wait that long, you can buy presale tickets for each of the dates here.



