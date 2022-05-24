Listen to Single “Strip That Down” by Liam Payne

Liam Payne is now the last member from One Direction who has released his solo music now. Before Liam, all other members of this boy band had released solo music. The new single by Liam Payne is titled “Strip That Down”. With this song, Liam Payne has finally come through. We wish him good luck with this solo career.

“Strip That Down” features Migos. The song came out on May 19th on all digital platform. Now with a few days gone, it has started catching momentum. The song is really hot and you will love the drum rolls that make it unique in so many ways. The song is written by Liam and Ed Sheeran.

When you listen to “Strip That Down”, you will realize that it’s a powerful song that about revealing the other side of your personality. Here, Liam is talking about his ‘hunter’ personality that makes him distinct from others around him. It’s this personality that makes him so unique. He wants a girl and when he looks at her, she can’t move out of Liam’s sight. That’s how strong personality he has got. Now the girl has no option but to ‘strip that down’.

The song is produced by Steve Mac. You can listen to this song below.

Listen to “Strip That Down” by Liam Payne