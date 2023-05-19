Kanye West ‘New Slaves’ and ‘Black Skinheads’

Never one to do things by halves, Kanye West unleashed the promo campaign for his new album in style this weekend.

He started off by projecting new single ‘New Slaves’ simultaneously on 66 landmark buildings across the globe, before revealing the new album is called Yeezus and will be out on 18 June via Def Jam. The above artwork was shared by his missus on Instagram, before Kanye then popped up on US TV show Saturday Night Live to perform ‘New Slaves’ as well as another new track, ‘Black Skinheads’ – which samples Marilyn Manson’s ‘Beautiful People’.

Watch both performances below:

Yeezus is the follow-up to Kanye’s 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.