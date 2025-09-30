Pink Releases Title Track of Her Upcoming Album ‘Beautiful Trauma’

Just when Pink’s latest album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ is about to hit the market on 13th October, she released the title track of the album to feed the fans’ curiosity a little. Pink hailed the limelight when she hit the top 200 Billboard for her blockbuster ‘The Truth About Love’. She also gave 3 top hits on Billboard’s top 100 for her Give Me A Reason.

For making us all wait so long, Pink gives us a treat and invites us to experience her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ which is the title track of the coming album itself. The singer has written the song herself with the help of Jack Antonoff who has been the biggest support of Taylor Swift this year. The song has few of Jack’s signature melodic sensation, but the spirit the song possesses stems from none but Pink’s trademark voice.

Reasoning about the title of the album, Pink tweeted

“life is f*cking traumatic. But it’s also incredibly beautiful, too. There’s a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy [smley emoji].”

Check Out The Tracklist of ‘Beautiful Trauma’

The collaborators include Antonoff, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, who worked with her on the album’s first single What About Us. Alongside these, Max Martin, Shellback, Julia Michaels and Greg Kurstin, are also the names among others. Pink has been off the market for a few years. She and her husband Cary Hart had welcomed their second child Jameson Moon last December.

Check out the whole tracklist of Pink’s upcoming album below.

01 Beautiful Trauma

02 Revenge

03 Whatever You Want

04 What About Us

05 But We Lost It

06 Barbies

07 Where We Go

08 For Now

09 Secrets

10 Better Life

11 I Am Here

12 Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

13 You Get My Love