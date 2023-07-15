Listen to Music: “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd

Now it has been a while since Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd have been teasing with the new single “Starving” on social media. Finally, they have decided to premiere this single to the world audience. The single is now available in high quality and you can stream it in full at the end of this post.

Hailee is now ready to launch herself to the global audience through her debut album. This new single “Starving” is probably the lead single from her upcoming album. Her fans are excited about the new album as they received her EP (last year) pretty well.

Republic Records will release her debut album.

“Starving” will remind you of Rihanna. Hailee sounds very much like her in this upbeat EDM single. If you listen carefully, you will notice that the song is similar to Rihanna’s “Take A Bow” except that Hailee has infused EDM into it.

Despite having heavy Zedd-signature EDM drops in the chorus, the song is not club ready. It’s more on the romantic and nostalgic side. Probably a remixed version will suite clubs. Only time will tell. For now, listen to the original version and keep looking out for a remix club version of this single.

Listen to “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld