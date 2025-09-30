One Republic Finally Releases The Video of ‘Rich Love’

After a lot of waits, One Republic has finally released the video of Rich Love with Ryan Tedder as the focus. The video is shot on a bridge somewhere in the city with fireworks cracking behind. The dark night, fireworks and city lights all combined with the young lovers’ dance in the background make it all so magical.

One Republic is sure to get all the good response for the video they could not grasp in the audio track.

Rich Love’s Charts In Market

One Republic teamed up with Norwegian electronic trio Seeb for its new single called Rich Love. The song, unfortunately, could not make it to the Billboard, however, it is not something as bad for One Republic as for Seeb. One Republic has had a good bond with Billboard tops as it has 12 tracks on the board making it to number 2. Whereas Seeb’s remix of Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill in Ibiza” had a No. 4 last summer. Apart from the Billboard, Rich Love is not being played on either iTunes or radio but it sure made a big deal on Spotify for itself. Rich Love has somehow got 83 million plays on Spotify till now.

The lead singer in Rich Love Ryan Tedder’s sot voice echoes “Cause if we don’t find money, then what we got honey is just enough. We got some rich love” leading into a smooth and powerful drop. One Republic has surely made our summer happy with jam.

One Republic gained a massive success on MySpace as an unsigned act. One Republic signed with Mosley Music Group back in 2006 and released its album called Dreaming Out Loud in 2007.