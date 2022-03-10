Music Video: “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris

Carrie Underwood and Ludacris have premiered the official music video for their anthemic collab “The Champion”. The two teamed up to give us an action-packed music video where both individuals inspire us with their acts in the video.

The anthem “The Champion” came out earlier this year when the two collaborated and surprised their fans. Now they are back and this time they have done the music video for the collaboration. We almost forgot about this song and now the video has brought the anthem back.

The music video is perfect considering the lyrics of the track. The track has a very powerful and uplifting message. It’s the same message that you get through the music video. It’s impressive no matter how you look at it.

In the music video, you will see champions from different walks of life. You see Martin Luther King, Jr, Muhammad Ali and other famous athletes, soldiers, and students. They are heroes and the champions – the old and the modern. You see it all. Watch the video below.

Watch Music Video “The Champion” by Carrier Underwood and Ludacris