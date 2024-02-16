Listen to New Single: “Burn So Bright” by Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has premiered her new single “Burn So Bright”. This new single will serve as the official soundtrack for the upcoming movie Midnight Sun, which will hit the theaters on March 23.

This young girl is immensely talented. She is an actress, a pop singer, and the ultimate It Girl. If you are expecting her to do a few verses for the soundtrack of her own movie, you are wrong. You have no idea how talented the girl is. She is doing the full soundtrack of the movie with five songs. Now that’s called a huge project, especially when you are also acting in the movie. “Burn So Bright” is the lead single from the soundtrack album.

The new song “Burn So Bright” is a feel-good anthem that has a pretty powerful chorus. When you listen to “Burn So Bright” the first time, you will be singing along the chorus. It’s that catchy and has unique vibes. After listening to the song several times, I can safely say that this song will play during the credits’ screen when the movie ends. It will sound so fantastic that people won’t leave the theater before they watch the credits screen and listen to this song. That’s all you expect from a song that will close the movie.

The good news is that Bella not only dropped the audio but she also gave her fans the music video for this song on January 14 – the perfect day to release a romantic visual. The video also includes some footage from the movie, which you expect from the official soundtrack visuals. In the music video, you will see Bella playing acoustic guitar and performing the song with a band. It looks fabulous and I’m sure this will become the next banger for the talented pop star. Give it a listen below and watch the official music video for “Burn So Bright”.

Watch Music Video “Burn So Bright” by Bella Throne