New Single: “Bad Man” by Pitbull Featuring Robin Thicke, Travis Barker & Joe Perry

Pitbull has recently released a new single where he collaborates with Robin Thicke, Travis Barker and Joe Perry. This new single is a surprise not in way that it’s release date wasn’t announced but also because of all these artists featuring in this article.

The track was premiered yesterday. This new single will possibly be included in Pitbull’s upcoming studio album. The album is titled “Climate Change” and it will be available for purchase later this year. The album will be released via RCA Record.

This new single titled “Bad Man” is a perfect song for Pitbull to gather momentum for a big album release this year. Robin Thicke takes charge of chorus while Joe Perry is on guitar while Travis Barker is on drums. I’m sure Pitbull couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration.

As it appears, prior to listening to this song, it should be a rock and roll song because of Joe and Travis featuring. However, it lies somewhere between jazz/rock and rap. The song sounds really good and has a great groove. For many fans, this would be Pitbull’s best single from this new album although it lacks spark and isn’t radio-friendly at all.

The song is all about a ‘bad man’ who wants his girl to punish him physically. But then something happens and the ‘bad man’ asks the girl to come and get love, if she is ready for it, sings Robin Thicke in the chorus. Listen to this song below.

Listen to “Bad Man” by Pitbull featuring Robin Thicke, Travis Barker and Joe Perry