Iggy Azalea Has A Huge Hit In “Sally Walker” – Is It Her Biggest Success Since “Team?”

Iggy Azalea had a difficult time after “Team” but the girl is pure ‘fire.’ She made a stunning comeback with “Sally Walker”, which went on to become her biggest hit since “Team.”

Iggy dropped “Sally Walker” earlier this month as an independent artists. Produced by J. White, the track made it to the top charts quickly, cementing its place on Top 10 on US iTunes and selling over 4 million copies on Spotify.

Good news for Iggy, the track has debuted at #63 on Billboard Hot 100. Not only the track is great, but the music video also helped the track as it has gathered over 29 million views so far. With a little more push, Iggy can have her biggest hit in “Sally Walker” and it could easily become her first Top 40 track since “Pretty Girls” with Brittany Spears. In case you need a refresher, watch the music video below.

Watch “Sally Walker” Music Video by Iggy Azalea