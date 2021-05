Another day, another taster from the star-studded soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Today’s release comes in the shape of Emeli Sande and the Bryan Ferry Orchestra’s jazzified cover of Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’. Check it out:

This version of ‘Crazy In Love’ follows Beyonce’s own cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black‘ on the soundtrack, and other released tracks from Lana Del Rey, The xx and Florence and The Machine.

The soundtrack is out next week (7 May).