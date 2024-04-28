Listen: Beyonce & Andre 3000 – ‘Back To Black’ (The Great Gatsby OST)

Although the tracks that have so far surfaced from The Great Gatsby soundtrack have been interesting, we’ve all been waiting to hear this one.

Producer Mark Ronson debuted Beyonce and OutKast’s Andre 3000’s version of Amy Winehouse’s track on his radio show last night, and now there’s a radio rip you can hear below.

Amy’s dad Mitch has already had his say on the track, calling it “terrible” – which is a bit harsh, although you definitely wouldn’t call it “brilliant”. I’ll go with “different”. What do you think?

