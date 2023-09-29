Watch: BANKS – ‘Beggin For Thread’ video

After unveiling her new single ‘Beggin For Thread’ last week, hotly tipped LA singer BANKS has quickly followed it with a typically atmospheric and sultry video.

‘Beggin For Thread’ is the latest release from BANKS’ highly anticipated debut album Goddess, which is out in a little over a month, following ‘Brain’, ‘Drowning’, ‘Waiting Game’ and ‘Goddess’.

Watch the ‘Beggin For Thread’ video:

Goddess is out on 9 September and will be followed by a four-date UK tour in November:

NOVEMBER

17 – Birmingham Institute

19 – Glasgow O2 ABC

23 – London O2 Academy Brixton

25 – Manchester Ritz