Single review: Bars and Melody – Hopeful



Young contenders and third-place players from the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent release this debut hit which mixes Eminem-style rapping, X-Factor friendly singing and key-changes, and some very cheesy lyrics.

OK, it’s all about a good cause – it’s focus is on anti-bullying – but the lyrics seem rather forced and contrived and the cheesy factor certainly outweighs the urban hopes.

A younger audience will lap this up, and the two young men involved are undoubtedly talented, but for the more cynical older audience it just comes across as an awkward heart-tugging pop tune that ticks the boxes of a troubled childhood and succeeding against the odds.

(6/10)