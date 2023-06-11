White Lies ‘Holy Ghost’ video and remix

White Lies have today released the promotional video for the forthcoming second single taken from their second album Ritual.

‘Holy Ghost’ follows in the footsteps of the massive ‘Bigger Than Us’, and will be released on 27 June as a download as well as a limited edition green vinyl 7″. The video, which can be seen below, features the predictable Bible references as well as the obligatory shots of the band looking moody.

White Lies have also released a free download of a techno remix of ‘Holy Ghost’ by Shit Disco – which can be downloaded here.

‘Holy Ghost’ video: