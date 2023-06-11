Noel Gallagher’s new single title leaked?

Yet again, confusion reigns regarding Noel Gallagher’s imminent return to the music scene after the title of his first solo single was seemingly revealed on an LA production company’s Facebook page – before being removed almost immediately.

Just last month we reported that an LA-based cameraman had tweeted details of the video shoot for Gallagher’s first video as a solo artist, before that was also deleted.

Now social media has again proved to be a pain for the former Oasis main-man, after the Facebook page of LA company In A Place Productions posted the name of what is thought to be his first solo single. The title, ‘The Death Of You And Me’, was posted in a response to a question from a fan and was accompanied with the planned release date of ‘towards the end of summer’.

If the timing of the release is true, it would seem an official announcement from the Noel Gallagher camp is imminent – so it is perhaps understandable that they dont want an obscure company’s Facebook page announcing the details first!