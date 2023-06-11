Kveikur album cover
Album stream: Sigur Ros – ‘Kveikur’

Icelandic post-rock trio Sigur Ros are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album Kveikur next week (on XL Recordings). In preparation of its release, they’ve already revealed three tracks from it – ‘Brennisteinn‘, ‘Isjaki‘ and most recently the title track. Today we get to hear the whole thing, as it’s available to stream in full at Amazon – click here to listen.

Kveikur tracklist:
01. Brennisteinn
02. Hrafntinna
03. Isjaki
04. Yfirbord
05. Stormur
06. Kveikur
07. Rafstraumur
08. Bláprádur
09. Var

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

