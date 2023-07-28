Single review: MAGIC! – Rude



Taking over nine months to reach these shores, this debut number from Canadian reggae band MAGIC! feels more at home being released in a hot July.

Chilled out, and with the perfect sound and vibe for this time of year, it’s perhaps too understated for its own good, its chorus lacking the huge moment you’d expect to juxtapose next to its calmer verses, but it’s a smooth, enjoyable number with a production style that suits it, with a short guitar riff fleshing it out.

The chorus, though simple, is very singable and this should be one of the early tunes of the summer.

(7/10)