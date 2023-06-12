Passion Pit single Ill Be Alright
12 JUN

Passion Pit release new song ‘I’ll Be Alright’ – listen here:

Passion Pit – ‘I’ll Be Alright’

Michael Angelakos and co. are at it again – setting the internet alight with another track from their soon to be released second album Gossamer (out 23 July). ‘I’ll Be Alright’ follows on from the release of ‘Take A Walk’ last month, and features all the quirky electro-pop bells and whistles we have come to expect from Passion Pit.

Listen to ‘Ill Be Alright’ below and let me know your thoughts in the comments below:

Gossamer is Passion Pit’s second studio album – following on from their 2009 debut album Manners. Preorder it on Amazon here: Gossamer

