Watch Music Video “The Way I Am” by Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth has premiered the official music video for his latest single “The Way I Am”. With this music video, this new track “The Way I Am” is now the official next single. In the music video, you will see the way Charlie is. Yes, you are going to be treated to his abs and that’s what will rule this music video. I feel it’s perfect considering the theme of the track.

The music video for “The Way I Am” came out on YouTube yesterday and has gathered plenty of review ever since. The video is directed by Colin Tilley.

In the music video, you will see the visuals of a party that’s happening in Charlie’s house. Although there is a party to enjoy, Puth seems bored as his face indicates. The party is then over and everyone is gone. Puth gets out of his house and sits by the pool and that’s when he feels happy for the first time in the video. That’s when he is with himself and everyone else is gone. That’s the moment of self-realization and the moment where Puth feels the way he is. Watch the music video below and I’m sure you will love it.

Watch “The Way I Am” by Charlie Puth